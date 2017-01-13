Irish motorsport clubs affiliated to the governing body, Motorsport Ireland, have accepted a new insurance deal that had threatened to wipe out the 2017 season.

With the news of the acceptance of a hike in premiums, the first big event on the Irish domestic calendar can go ahead on 4 and 5 February.

The governing body had already postponed four events this month and with the Galway International Rally looming on the horizon next month, time was not on their side.

The news of the acceptance will come as a relief as the clubs have agreed to the increase but competitor reaction will be difficult to judge and some may choose not to compete this year

In a brief letter to all its clubs, Alex Sinclair, CEO of Motorsport Ireland, thanked their affiliates for their “patience, support and understanding during a very difficult time” and informed them that a deal had been reached.

While Motorsport Ireland have a new agreement, Motorcycling Ireland have, as yet, not been able to get any insurance cover for their competitors, which threatens to end their 2017 season.