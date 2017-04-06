Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has claimed that the Dublin fighter is currently in a training camp for a much mooted fight with Floyd Mayweather.

There's been months of speculation that UFC superstar is going to get in the ring with Mayweather in a boxing ring, with both men expressing their desire to make the unique bout happen.

Mayweather recently stated that he was coming out of retirement to fight McGregor and now McGregor's coach has further intensified the speculation by saying that his charge is now preparing for the proposed bout.

Speaking to Fox New Australia, Kavanagh said: "In my mind, it’s on. That’s the mentality we’re in.

"There’s a lot of fingers in the pie on this one. There’s different promotions, different organizations, different commissions that are involved but as far as I’m concerned, I really believe it’s going to happen this year. That’s the mindset I have.

"Let the people in the suits worry about the paperwork. We’re training for it," he insisted.

Kavanagh revealed that McGregor is solely focusing on his boxing skills as he prepares for Mayweather and that he is no longer training like an MMA fighter.

"Boxing is one of the ten skills you need for mixed martial arts. But now we’re only doing boxing so we can drop wrestling and jiu-jitsu and Thai boxing, we can just focus on the boxing.

"Of course we’re getting ready to fight arguably one of the best defensive boxers of all time, but the training will become simplified cause we only have to do boxing so it’s a new challenge I’m excited about."