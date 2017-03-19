Ireland’s Joe Duffy enjoyed what could be a winning end to his UFC career as he beat Reza Madadi via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 107.

Duffy is now a free agent as the fight with Madadi was the last of his current deal with UFC and talks about extending has contract have not be fruitful.

If it was to be his final UFC fight, Duffy signed off in style, dominating the bout and coping admirably with Madadi’s wrestling ability as his superior striking told.

Duffy did appear to be in trouble early on when he taken down to the mat by his opponent but he worked his way back to his feet and did not look back from there, as he bloodied Madadi with a cut to the head that troubled him throughout.

The Donegal fighter won on a unanimous decision, 30-27, taking his fight record to 16-2 and his UFC record to 4-1.

There was further good news for Irish MMA fans as adopted favourite Gunnar Nelson claimed a second round victory over Alan Jouban via submission.

The Icelandic native, who fights out of John Kavanagh’s Straight Blast Gym, was in control throughout and Jouban was never able to come to terms with his flexible fighting style.

Jouban’s efforts to keep the fight at range were frustrated as Nelson kept the pressure on and after a escaping a mount in the first round, Jouban was unable to repeat that feat in the second round.

This time Nelson was ruthless when he got his opponent on the ground and tapped him out with a guillotine choke finish.

Nelson also received a $50,000 bonus for one of the fighters of the night.