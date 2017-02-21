The Irish Government has asked Sweden for assistance, in drafting rules to regulate Mixed Martial Arts fighting.

Documents released by the Swedish government show the Department of Foreign Affairs asked for help following the death of fighter Joao Carvalho in Dublin in April last year.

Ireland has no laws to regulate or licence Mixed Martial Arts fighting, a sport which has been popularised by fighters like Conor McGregor.

The Irish Martial Arts Commission has resisted attempts by the newly formed Irish Martial Arts Association to affiliate, which has left the legal status of the sport in limbo and put the onus for setting safety standards onto promoters.

Sweden does have such legislation, however.

Documents obtained under Sweden's 'Freedom of the Press Act' show that the Irish Government contacted the Swedish Ministry of Health and Social Affairs last year seeking to benefit from Sweden's experience in regulating MMA.

The Swedish Government told Irish officials that their legislation allows fights to be licensed under strict conditions.

Swedish officials said licences are granted as long as the applicant shows in advance that the competition and its rules minimise the physical risks to the participants, including proper matching of competitors and the length of matches.

A working group has been established in Sport Ireland with a view to examining how the sport can be formally recognised and made safer.