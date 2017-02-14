Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jnr's long-speculated showdown may be inching closer to reality after reports that they have agreed terms to meet in the boxing ring.

The Crumlin UFC lightweight champion cancelled an event in Dublin scheduled for Friday and is believed to be filming an anti-bullying video in Las Vegas, in an attempt to smooth relations with the Nevada Sport Commission that fined him $75,000 and slapped him with 50 hours community service for throwing water bottles at the pre-UFC 202 press conference.

McGregor is currently on a sabbatical from the UFC ahead of the birth of his first child in May so it is unclear when the fight would take place.

The Sun quotes a source 'close' to the Irishman as saying: "Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees.

“The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third-party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on.

“The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

Former multiple-weight world boxing champion Mayweather, who turns 40 this month, has not fought since taking his career record to 49-0 against Andre Berto in September 2015 but would still be a heavy favourite against the 28-year-old Irishman.

McGregor was a promising amateur with Crumlin Boxing Club but has only ever competed professionally in mixed martial arts.