American boxing promoter Bob Arum does not believe that there is any realistic chance that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will meet in the boxing ring.

Arum, who worked as Mayweather’s promoter for over a decade, was reacting to the news that his former charge has made an offer to McGregor for a fight in the ring.

Both Mayweather and McGregor have traded verbal barbs in the last few months over the prospect of the two meeting in what would be a major money-spinning bout.

Mayweather has now revealed that he has made a concrete offer of $15m to McGregor, after the Dubliner was issued with a boxing licence from the state of California.

However, despite Mayweather’s latest revelation, Arum does not believe that there’s any real prospect of the two meeting in the ring.

Arum, who is CEO of the Top Rank boxing promotion company, claimed that neither McGregor nor Mayweather could realistically compete in a different code.

Speaking to 2FM’s Game On, he said: “It’s preposterous. Conor McGregor is probably the leading mixed martial arts professional, that’s a different sport from the sport of boxing.

“If Floyd fought McGregor under MMA rules, he would get wiped out by McGregor.

“McGregor in the ring with Floyd Mayweather or any other reasonably good professional would get destroyed in a boxing match.

“They’re two different sports and to talk about McGregor fighting Mayweather in a boxing ring is just talk, it is not a competitive match.”

Arum also raised the issue of McGregor being under contract to UFC and the fact that any fight between him and Mayweather would be subject to their approval.

“As I understand it, McGregor is under contract to the UFC and therefore any kind of arrangement he makes for a boxing match has to be subject to the approval of UFC and they have to be part of the promotion.

“What you’re hearing from Mayweather and McGregor is just talk, it’s just chatter. It keeps both of their names out there and there’s really nothing very serious to contemplate.

“We can enjoy the repartee between the two of them, but they are not getting into a boxing ring and fighting because UFC would not allow it.”