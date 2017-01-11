Floyd Mayweather claims that he has made an offer to fight UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match and that he is eager to meet the MMA star in the ring.

Dubliner McGregor has spoken freely about the possibility of facing unbeaten boxing champion Mayweather in a bout and has even been issued a boxing license in California.

McGregor, who is the only fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously, insisted that Mayweather was 'afraid' of him in November and claimed that he wants $100 million to take on the American in a boxing match.

There have been questions over McGregor's true intentions when it comes to actively seeking a fight with Mayweather, with many observers claiming that the MMA fighter was using the prospect of a boxing match as leverage in contract negotiations with UFC.

Nevertheless Mayweather confirmed that he would be willing to fight McGregor in the boxing ring and that he made an offer of $15million to the Irishman to do so.

Speaking to ESPN's First Take, Mayweather said: "Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants the fight. Let's make it happen.

"We tried to make the McGregor fight. My number was a guaranteed $100million that was my number, we offered him $15m.

"We're the A-side and I don't know how much Conor McGregor has made but I'm pretty sure he hasn't made $10m in an MMA bout.

"We are willing to give him $15m and then we could talk about splitting the back-end of pay-per-view, but of course we're the A-side.

"How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he's never even made $8m or $9m?"

"I'm saying right here, Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants to fight, let's make it happen.

"Dana White, the UFC, let's make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world and I'll show him what it's like."