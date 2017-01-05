Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been suspended for one year for a doping violation, the United States Anti-Doping Agency has revealed.

Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test on 28 June last year and an in-competition urine test on 9 July at UFC 200 in Las Vegas.

Clomiphene is an anti-estrogen agent that can indirectly raise natural testosterone levels in the body and can also counter the side-effects of anabolic steroid use.

The suspension started on 15 July, six days after the American-born Canadian resident competed in UFC 200, beating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in his first appearance in the octagon since December 2011.

Lesnar was a noted professional wrestler before switching to UFC, where he quickly found success.