Banbridge claimed their second EY Hockey League laurels as they held off a rampant Three Rock Rovers with a big win over Railway Union to land the title on goal difference on a dramatic final day of the regular season.

Going into the final tie, Banbridge were level with Rovers on points with a goal difference advantage of six.

But any thoughts that it would be an easy buffer were quickly put to the test with news that Rovers had gone 3-0 up on Instonians in the first eight minutes of their tie at Grange Road.

Banbridge, though, were in high-scoring form too with Fraser Mills netting two first-half goals in addition to a penalty stroke for Matthew Bell before half-time.

By that stage, Rovers had gone 6-0 up with Luke Madeley on course for a hat-trick, halving their deficit in the standings.

And Banbridge's advantage was down to two by the end of the third quarter as Rovers surged to an 8-0 lead with the Ulster side 5-1 to the good against Railway as phones were frantically checked for updates from either end of the M1.

Nerves were eased, though, when Ross Beattie added a sixth Bann goal while William Robinson fired in a consolation goal for Inst against Rovers that all but swung the balance Bann’s way.

They closed out their 6-1 win with Rovers’ 9-1 result proving three shy in a thrilling end to a cracking campaign.

Banbridge earn a return trip to the Euro Hockey League as a result, while both clubs can look ahead to the EY Champions Trophy next week with Bann facing Monkstown in their semi-final and Rovers playing Lisnagarvey.

Monkstown rubber-stamped their ticket with a 4-3 win over 'Garvey, Geoff Cole scoring the winner with two minutes to go.

At the bottom, UCD will go into the relegation play-off after they let slip a half-time lead against Pembroke to lose 4-2. That meant that Railway Union – despite their heavy loss – stay in the top tier for another season.

Glenanne closed out their campaign in seventh place with a third win in their last four games, beating Cork C of I 1-0 courtesy of Eddie O’Malley’s strike.

In the EYHL provincial playoffs, Annadale will return to the top tier thanks to their victory over Cookstown, Peter Caruth inspiring a 3-1 win with Fergus Gibson, Craig Getty and Oli Brown on the mark.

Men’s EY Hockey League:

Three Rock Rovers 9 (L Madeley 3, K Mullins 2, R Canning, M Darling, J Hosking, C Empey)

Instonians 1 (W Robinson)

Lisnagarvey 3 (T Cockram 2, A Williamson)

Monkstown 4 (D Carson 2, M Romoli, G Cole)

Banbridge 6 (F Mills 2, M Bell 2, E Magee, R Beattie)

Railway Union 1 (M English)

Pembroke 4 (J Ryan 2, D Quinn 2)

UCD 2 (J Duncan, A Keane)

Glenanne 1 (E O'Malley)

Cork C of I 0