Banbridge 3-1 Monkstown

Banbridge claimed their second Irish Senior Cup in three seasons with a fine 3-1 win over Monkstown with Eugene Magee’s pair of second half goals the difference.

The County Down side were the driving force from the start and they hit the front with barely eight minutes on the clock. Matthew Allister’s cross looked innocuous enough but it somehow managed to slip through David Fitzgerald and a defender’s clutches to allow Jonny McKee to tap in.

Monkstown sought to fight back quickly but they got little change in the first half from the Bann defence with Matthew Bell leading the way with some major tackles and blocks.

Banbridge, however, were the much more incisive force going forward. Fraser Mills was twice denied by brilliant Fitzgerald blocks as Magee produced a few moments of magic.

Allister thumped over a good chance while Jonny McKee’s cross flashed by the face of goal. They had to wait until the second half for the second goal but it was worth it when it came.

From their first corner, Magee’s initial drag was saved but he caught the rebound and pumped in a backhand volley at full throttle for 2-0.

It brought Monkstown to life and they got one back in brilliant fashion, Davy Carson escaping Bell’s clutches on the left wing before unleashing a superb backhand shot to the top corner.

But the killer blow came with 20 minutes to go when Mills picked up the ball 30 metres out. He flipped the ball through the legs of the last defender to get clear before squaring for Magee to roll into an open goal.

Monkstown threw everything they could forward after that, winning a number of penalty corners and creating a couple of goalmouth scrambles. Gareth Lennox, though, coolly dealt with what came his way and they rode out the final quarter to land the title.

Banbridge: G Lennox, D Carlisle, K Marshall, Ph Brown, M Bell, Pe Brown, M Allister, J McKee, E Magee, J Wright, B McCandless.

Subs: S Farson, R Beattie, F Mills, H McShane, L Roleston, D Ward, J Rowe.

Monkstown: D Fitzgerald, N Dee, D Cole, J Lynch, K Lynch, K Good, L Cole, D Carson, G Groves, G Cole, S Cole.

Subs: A Ward, K Smith, R Quirke, S Hyland, D Poff, M Maguire, K Kenning.

Umpires: L Allen, N Mackay.