UCD 1-0 Cork Harlequins

UCD claimed their fourth Irish Senior Cup title since 2009 as Deirdre Duke’s late winner saw the students snatch a 1-0 victory over Cork Harlequins at Belfield.

While just one goal separated the sides, it was end to end throughout with chances aplenty, all played at a break-neck speed.

Indeed, the first two minutes was a sign of what was to come as UCD earned a corner off the bat. It was saved and cleared quickly through Olivia Roycroft and Naomi Carroll, picking out Rebecca Barry beyond the last defender.

Her chance, though, was quickly smothered by Clodagh Cassin.

Deirdre Duke, meanwhile, drew a brilliantly athletic boot from Buckley and also kept out a trio of UCD penalty corners.

Roycroft’s incisive through-ball located Michelle Barry and her touch to receive the ball set her through one-on-one but she blazed a wild shot over the Students’ crossbar.

Another couple of corners came and went for UCD as Gillian Pinder’s floating runs gathered momentum.

Roisin Upton, though, was bossing the Cork side’s defence with a series of robust tackles.

The second half was much more structured with chances less frequent with both sides holding the balance of power at different stages.

Quins had three corners which Cassin coped with well while there was almost a bizarre goal with 16 minutes to go from Roycroft’s shot.

Cassin left the ball, believing it to be off target, but it duly bounced off the base of the post and across the goal line.

UCD had their spell on top, particularly when both Upton and Rebecca Barry were sent to the sin-bin.

But it was when Mullan was sent to the bin with three minutes left that the Dublin side duly struck gold with Duke laying off for Clarke.

Facing Buckley, she selflessly laid off for Duke to take her time and pot the winner.

Cork Harlequins: E Buckley, Y O’Byrne, R Kohler, N Kerr, N Carroll, K Bateman, O Roycroft, K Gaffney, I Burns, R Barry, R UptonSubs: D Burkley, S Griffin, E Cripps, M Barry, C Perdue, L Geyer, L Bateman

UCD: C Cassin, S Twomey, A Russell, L Ewart, O Patton, E Russell, S Patton, G Pinder, L Tice, K Mullan, D DukeSubs: S O’Loughlin, E Duncan, S Clarke, E Mathews, M O’Donnell, S Robinson, N Cooke

Umpires: G Garrett, F Davitt