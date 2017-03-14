Ireland 1-0 Italy

Ireland enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Italy in Belfast to top Pool A and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League Round 2.

The victory ensured that Ireland finished the pool-stage unbeaten, defeating Ukraine 9-2, edging past Austria 4-2 in a bonus-point shoot-out and finishing off with the 1-0 win over the Italians today, and will now face Poland in Thursday's quarter-finals at the Stormont venue.

An exciting start from the Irish put immediate pressure on the Italian rearguard with Eugene Magee, Shane O’Donoghue, Jamie Wright and Matthew Nelson all impressing.

However, it was not all one-way traffic and David Harte was called into action in the 12th minute with three Italian penalty corners, but the two-time world goalie of the year could not be beaten.

The Italian defence was eventually broken in the 25th minute when Ronan Gormley broke into the circle and set Matthew Nelson up for a tap-in in front of goal.

The Irish chances kept coming and Conor Harte saw his PC drag saved early in the second quarter.

The second half started as the first had ended with Shane O’Donoghue drawing a fine save from his PC drag flick.

Paul Gleghorne was on hand with his pin-point passes but O’Donoghue had the ball pipped from under him as he readied himself for the reverse shot.

The Italians upped the ante in the final quarter and pushed hard for an equaliser. Both Julian and Juan Montone were forcing some chances but in truth the Irish circle was rarely infiltrated nor the Irish defence particularly troubled.