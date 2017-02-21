Ireland goalkeeper David Harte is hoping to pick up another Goalkeeper of the Year award at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) awards in India, where he enjoys cult status and even a song about him.

Harte has played hockey in India since 2013 and is currently flying high at the top of the table with Dabang Mumbai in the Hockey India League.

The Kinsale man was named international Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015 and will be hoping to claim the award once more after being nominated again for the ceremony which takes place on 23 February in Chandigarh.

Harte, clearly enjoying his time in India, told RTÉ Sport: “For the last three years, this is my fourth year now, I’ve been competing in the Hockey India League, an event similar to that of cricket (Indian Premier League) perhaps I suppose, just on a smaller scale financially and broadcast-wise.

“You get bought in an auction to come over and play for a particular franchise. I’ve been lucky in that I’ve been with the same franchise in the area of Mumbai for the last four seasons.

“We’re currently sitting on top of the table and have qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in the league’s history.

“To be a part of the Hockey India League over here, in this hockey-loving country, is just a phenomenal experience for hockey and life.”

Harte made his debut for Ireland in 2006 and has 181 caps to his name, claiming Goalkeeper of the Tournament awards at the 2014 Hockey Champions Challenge in Malaysia and the 2015 EuroHockey Nations Championship.

He was also instrumental in helping Ireland qualify for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro for the first time in their history.

However, he never had a song written about him until his time in India.

He continued: “It’s been great to get to know the local fans and supporters from Mumbai.

“The supporters club of the Dabang Mumbai hockey club have actually made and produced a song about myself, so that’s definitely going to go down as a first for myself in my hockey career.”