Ireland 2-0 Wales

Ireland have reached the Women's World League 2 final with a 2-0 victory over Wales in Kuala Lumpur.

Two goals in as many minutes were enough to see Ireland through and in doing so they have qualified for World League 3, with head coach Graham Shaw saying: “We’re delighted to have qualified for World League 3 and are really looking forward to a busy summer ahead.”

The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute from a penalty corner converted by Yvonne O’Byrne. And Anna O’Flanagan doubled the lead just one minute later.

Ireland will face Malaysia in tomorrow’s final (12:30pm Irish time).

Malaysia, despite their ranking of 21, should not be underestimated given they beat the higher-ranked Italy to secure their place in the final, as well as recently beating world number five New Zealand.

After the final whistle Shaw said: “Wales played as well as expected. We scored two very good goals and limited their goal scoring opportunities throughout the whole game.

“We’re really looking forward to taking on Malaysia in the final. It will be an incredible atmosphere and something we can only learn from. It’s a fantastic opportunity to test how we deal with the noise from the home crowd.”