The Irish women's side have comfortably booked their place in the semi-finals of Round 2 of the Hockey World League in Kuala Lumpur.

The Irish side have been in imperious form in the tournament so far, and recorded a comfortably 10-0 victory over Singapore to set up a semi-final clash with either Wales or Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Hat-tricks from both Roisin Upton and Anna O'Flanagan - the tournaments leading scorer with ten goals in four games - helped Ireland to the win.

Naomi Carroll, Rebecca Barry, Nicci Daly and Katie Mullan all scored a goal apiece in the win.

Ireland's success in the tournament so far has been built on solid defensive foundations, with the side only conceding one goal en route to the semi-finals, that in a 2-1 win over hosts Malaysia in Pool B.

In their other two group games the side defeated the Kazakhs 12-0 and also hit ten goals in their victory over Hong Kong.