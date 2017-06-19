Brooks Koepka fired a near-flawless five-under-par 67 to secure the US Open title at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

The American took control of the tournament early on in his final round and ended up winning his maiden major by four shots with a 16-under total.

Koepka raced through the opening two holes and birdied both as be put immediate pressure on overnight leader Brian Harman.

Harman kept pace until the eighth hole where Koepka made birdie to move one clear and never relinquished the lead after that.

The solitary bogey came on Koepka’s opening hole of the back nine but the Ryder Cup star steadied the ship before cementing the victory with three birdies in a row from 14 to 16.

And with Harman making back-to-back bogeys, the remainder of Koepka’s round turned into a procession as he strolled to that four-shot victory.

Hideki Matsuyama shot one of the best rounds of the day to post 67 and move to 12 under, which was good enough for a share of second place.

Harman’s challenge ran out of steam on the final hole and the left-handed ended up with a bogey on the 18th to share second place with the Japanese star.

Tommy Fleetwood made a nervy par putt on 18 to ensure a fourth-placed finish, while Xander Schauffele, Bill Haas and Rickie Fowler shared fifth place on ten under par.

Shane Lowry was the only Irish golfer to make the weekend and the Offaly man finished on three over par in a tie for 46th place.