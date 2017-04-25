Padraig Harrington said that he buried the hatchet with Sergio Garcia at Rory McIlroy's wedding last weekend, while revealing his hopes for further Ryder Cup appearances and, eventually, captaincy.

Harrington’s remarks on 2FM’s Game On following the Spaniard's recent Masters victory, when he said Garcia was "a very sore loser" and that the pair had "zero in common", caused a bit of a storm in the golfing world.

Those remarks quickly got a lot of coverage worldwide and led to an uncomfortable, but ultimately positive, meeting at McIlroy’s wedding at Ashford Castle last Saturday.

Harrington told RTÉ Sport's Greg Allen: "The great thing about this whole story, and how it all blew up, is that it meant I really had to deal with the elephant in the room.

"Even if we didn’t get things sorted out, Sergio would want the best captain for the job because winning the Ryder Cup means much more to him than any individual differences."

"So I went straight up to Sergio, and I was delighted that he was very well informed.

"He could see the whole gist of the article that, you know, we could see that he’d really served his time and everybody in the world of golf would have to be delighted that he’d won a major.

"He’s put the time in and the effort in and has suffered the pain like the rest of us to get to the high point of his career.

"I would say that myself and Sergio have never been in a better place than we are now.

"It’s strange how these things happen. You’d think that this could go the other way, but we are definitely in the best possible place we could ever be.

"We’ve kind of left it that we’ll try and look for the similarities between us, look for the positives rather than the negatives, which there certainly has been a tendency on my behalf in the past.

"It’s amazing how sometimes what you think could be a bad thing, has worked out for the better."

There were some who believed the negativity which surrounded Harrington’s comments could harm his chances of one day becoming Ryder Cup captain, however the Dubliner rubbished that line of thought.

"Let’s face it, Sergio loves the Ryder Cup and the first and foremost thing he’d want is to have the best captain," said Harrington.

Garcia is one of Europe’s leading stars in the Ryder Cup, and has played on four winning sides.

Meanwhile, Harrington is being touted as a future captain having been part of four victorious teams (three alongside Garcia) and making vice captain in 2014.

And Harrington believes Garcia’s love for the tournament and the European team means the Spaniard would back whoever is most suitable disregarding any personal issues.

Confirming his interest in Ryder Cup captaincy, Harrington said: "If I went for Ryder Cup captaincy, I fully believe I would have Sergio’s support".

However, Harrington still aims to make the next team as a player, saying: "But I want to play, clearly how I play over the next 18 months will see whether I put my hat in the ring for 2020. If I play well maybe I think I can play in 2020."

He added: "It will all depend on how I play as a golfer and nothing else because I really love playing golf."