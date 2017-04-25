Travelling the continents playing golf on the world stage can certainly prove difficult for even the most time-conscious sportsman, and it is no different for Ireland's Shane Lowry who admitted that the last two years have felt like a "whirlwind".

Lowry announced himself on the world stage by securing the prestigious WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2015 and has been juggling commitments between the tour major tours on either side of the Atlantic ever since.

The Offaly man then followed that WGC success with a well-earned second place in last year’s US Open as the Clara native led the tournament going into the final round, only to be ousted for his maiden major by current world number one Dustin Johnson.

"I feel like everything is trending in the right direction." - Shane Lowry

Throw into the mix the painful process of buying and moving into a new home, the enormity of getting married and the emotional rollercoaster of becoming a father for the first time, and you get an idea of why Lowry refers to the last two years as tumultuous.

But if the last two years have been hectic, the summer schedule does not look any less daunting for the former Irish Open winner as Lowry will play 12 tournaments over the coming months, starting next week with another jaunt across the Atlantic where he will play in the lucrative Wells Fargo event, followed by a week at the iconic TPC Sawgrass for the Players Tournament – or the fifth major as it is unofficially regarded.

Lowry has managed to create a happy medium where he is never more than two weeks away from home, which allows the world number 69 to enjoy his new life as father and husband back in Ireland.

"My life over the last two years has been a bit of a whirlwind," said Lowry, talking to RTE Sport at the launch of the ‘One for Ireland Campaign'.

"We bought our first house, moved in there, got married and had a baby so it’s kind of like, I’m starting to grow up.

"It’s a busy month, but I’ve a busy four months coming up as I think I’ll have 12 tournaments to play, but it’s a good time of year with a lot of big tournaments coming thick and fast.

"I’m playing in Wells Fargo next week and then the Players the week after. Then I am home for a week and then I have Wentworth and the Memorial after that."

Lowry has enjoyed a mixed season on the course so far this year, showing glimpses of last summer’s form, while also struggling for consistency, which has seen his world ranking status drop from 25th to 69th over the last nine months.

But Lowry believes that his game is in good shape and points to the fact that he managed to hole 18 birdies and one eagle in his last PGA Tour event at Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage event, albeit finishing in a tie for 44th.

"I feel like my game is getting to a place where I’m comfortable with it. I don’t think that my results have shown how good I am playing at the moment, so I don’t think I am far away.

"I have struggled on the greens for eight or nine months but I do feel that I have got better recently, in particular at Hilton Head, where I made 18 birdies and an eagle in four rounds and you need to putt well to do that."

Lowry missed the cut at the Masters the previous week but also showed real signs of his returning form as he shot an excellent 72 in difficult conditions on the opening day before a second round 79 resulted in the Esker Hills man missing the weekend by a solitary shot.

But again, Lowry took the positives from his Masters experience and was happy the way he finished his Friday round on the back nine at Augusta National.

"I played great on Thursday and I played great on the back nine on Friday," said Lowry.

"But I don’t know what happened on the front nine on Friday.

"I said to my caddy and my coach that I felt that I did everything the exact same as I did the day before – I just went out there and it didn’t happen.

"But that’s golf. It’s a very frustrating game. You need to be very patient and I need to keep persevering, keep my head down and do what I think is right and see where it leads me."

And as mentioned, that path takes Lowry back Stateside next week for two more weeks on the PGA Tour and while the Offaly native is particularly looking forward to another shot at the Players, the WGC winner has also gone "back to basics" in an attempt to rediscover his best form for the big summer schedule ahead.

"I feel like everything is trending in the right direction so I am quite excited about the summer and I am very hopeful that there is a good summer around the corner," enthused Lowry.

"I have changed a lot over the last six or seven months. I have gone back to basics. I have gone back to an old-style putter that I used to use, gone back to an old grip and gone back to what I used to do.

"When you are looking to get better, you need to look back at what you did when you were playing your best as opposed to doing new things when you are trying to improve."

And Lowry will be looking to make a real impact at TPC Sawgrass next month when he challenges for the "fifth major".

Lowry put himself in contention at the 2016 edition, where he was second at the half-way stage, before a Saturday collapse was put down to the treacherous playing conditions on the greens at the Florida track.

"I was very close to a really good week there last year," said Lowry.

"I was in the last group on Saturday but I had a bad day. I was a couple of shots behind Jason Day but they lost the greens on Saturday and the greens were running at about 17 on the stint meter, which was something that none of us were ever used to, so I struggled with that.

"But I came back and I did well on Sunday," added Lowry, who eventually finished in a tie for 16th place.

"I have only played it twice but it’s a place you look forward to going back to. There are certain courses that you don’t look forward to going back to but the Players is one that you do look forward to."

And looking ahead to this year’s event, Lowry is convinced that his game is very much suited to the course with position off the tee being a very important factor at Sawgrass.

"They have re-done the course again but I don’t know if it is going to be too different. But I know that they have laid new turf and have changed a few holes.

"But it’s a good driver’s course – you need to be good off the tee which is a big strength of my game and if I can do that that week, it will be good."

Post Players, Lowry will have completed his latest two-week stint away from home and as an ambassador of the One for Ireland charity event, which focuses on young peoples’ mental health, the Offaly man is very grateful that there are no concerns with his own mental health, despite the strains of his travelling occupation.

"It’s hard with the travelling over and back but that’s what I have to do now with a wife and child back home. But I won’t do any more than two weeks away from home, that is my max.

"A lot of it is in America so I am on that Aer Lingus flight across the pond an awful lot and it gets monotonous.

"But I do think that I am in a great place at the minute.

"I am lucky enough that I don’t have to deal with any anxiety problems or anything like that so I am one of the fortunate ones that is in a position to be able to give back, doing something like this, so hopefully the lads can raise as much money as they can this weekend and give it to a very worthy cause.

"We’re very lucky to have Iris at home. Even when I come in after a bad day, and it’s probably the same for everyone who come home from a bad day at the office, they get to see their kids and it brightens up their day a little bit.

"It does put things into perspective. But no matter what I do, I still go out and try my best to do as well as I can, but if I don’t, I’m going to get frustrated and I’m going to get annoyed and get down about not playing well.

"But when I go home to her and I have her in my hands, golf is the last thing on my mind."

Shane Lowry was in Dublin today to officially launch the One for Ireland Campaign taking place throughout the May Bank Holiday weekend (Friday 28 April to Monday 1 May). Customers around the country will be asked to add €1 to their bill at the till at retailers nationwide along with restaurants, cafés, hotels, pharmacies and hairdressers to raise money for youth mental health. People can also donate online at www.oneforirleland.ie.