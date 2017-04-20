Tiger Woods has announced he has undergone successful back surgery – and is planning a return to competitive golf.

The 41-year-old released a statement on Thursday confirming he had an operation to alleviate "ongoing pain in his back and leg".

The 14-time major winner announced on his official website: "The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain.

"When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

Woods is a golfing great, having won 14 Majors to leave him second on the all-time roll of honour behind only Jack Nicklaus

But the former world number one hasn’t won one of the sport’s four premier prizes since the US Open in 2008 and since then he has been plagued by personal and injury problems.