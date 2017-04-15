Paul Dunne hopes to hit under 70 in the final round and claim victory at the Trophee Hassan tomorrow.

Dunne leads the tournament by two shots after a 69 today and believes that another score like that will give him his first European Tour victory.

The Greystones man turned professional in 2015 soon after becoming the first amateur since 1927 to lead the Open going into the final round, before falling away to finish 30th.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to win tomorrow, but I feel like I'm more ready to win than I was then"

But now the 24-year-old feels he is better prepared to lead a tournament on the final day.

"I've been playing well recently and haven't played a tournament in four weeks with the break we had, so it felt like it took me a while to get going with my swing," said Dunne, whose sixth place finish in the Tshwane Open in March was the best of his career to date.

"But today it was a much easier round than the last couple of days. I didn't putt as well as I did yesterday, but I hit the ball a lot better so am really pleased."

Dunne carded a closing 78 in the 2015 Open and asked if he had learnt from that experience, he added on Sky Sports 4: "I think St Andrews is different. It's such a big amphitheatre around it, there's thousands and thousands of people there and it's a big atmosphere.

"I wasn't expecting to be leading and it was a bit of a bonus. I think now if I play well I kind of expect to be up there with a chance so it's different.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to win tomorrow, but I feel like I'm more ready to win than I was then. I feel like it's something I should do rather than make the end to a great story.

"If I break 70 again I think it's going to be hard for someone to catch me so I'm just going to try to do that."