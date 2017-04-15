Ireland's Paul Dunne will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Trophee Hassan II in Rabat as he seeks to win a first European Tour title.

The Greystones man, who shared the 54-hole lead in the 2015 Open at St Andrews while still an amateur, carded six birdies and a double bogey in a second consecutive 69 to finish eight under par at Royal Dar Es Salam.

Italy's Renato Paratore is Dunne's nearest challenger after surging through the field courtesy of eight birdies and a solitary bogey, the 20-year-old completing a course-record 66 before the last group had teed off.

England's Paul Waring, Spain's Pablo Larrazabal and Denmark's Lasse Jensen are a shot further back on five under, with halfway leader Gregory Havret part of a six-strong group on four under.

Dunne began the day two shots off the lead, but found himself three clear of the chasing pack after five birdies in his first 12 holes.

The 24-year-old then double-bogeyed the 13th after his approach plugged in a greenside bunker, but steadied the ship with four pars before holing from 25 feet for a birdie on the 18th.

Dunne is currently ranked 241st in the world rankings.