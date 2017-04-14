Shane Lowry struggled to a second round four-over-par 75 at the RBC Heritage, but Graeme McDowell moved in the other direction after carding a 68 to move to two-under for the tournament.

Canadian Graham DeLaet and Luke Donald are the men to catch after both players carded rounds of 67 to move two shots clear of their nearest challengers on 10-under par.

Lowry began the day at five-under after a 66 in his first round at the Harbour Town Golf Links, but didn’t pick up a single shot on the back nine.

Bogeys at 12, 16 and 17 were accompanied by a double-bogey at the par-five 15, as he just made the cut for the rest of the weekend.

Ryder Cup team-mate McDowell had a much more positive round after yesterday’s 72.

Birdies at the second and ninth holes were part of a blemish-free front nine, while his only bogey of the afternoon at 14 was preceded by bogeys at 12 and 13 as he moves to two-under for the tournament.

Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson are among the chasing pack two shots off the clubhouse leaders, with Americans Bad Cauley, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner, Sam Saunders and Canadian Nick Taylor a further stroke back on seven-under.