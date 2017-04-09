They say the Masters never disappoints and, in truth, it rarely does.

You probably have to go back to 2007 when we had the last disappointing Masters when Zack Johnson grinded his way to victory in over-par figures.

This one is certainly in the category of a Masters that will thrill.

It would be extraordinary if today was a dull day with this leaderboard, even without Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods, although it’s been a long time since the latter challenged.

Justin Rose, winner of the US Open in 2013 and the Olympic champion is at the top of the pile on six under after a 67 in the third round, which featured five birdies on the last seven holes on greens which are beginning to harden up.

It was an exceptional finish and he’s catapulted himself into contention having been on the fringes of it for two days.

His credentials are really good.

He’s one of those players who methodically plots his way around Augusta and yet makes lots of birdies.

In fact, since 2012, Rose has made more birdies and eagles around Augusta than anybody else – Rory McIlroy is second on that list.

He reached 14 under in 2015 when Jordan Spieth was breaking records all around him, winning by four, but Rose was still in it on the 16th green of the final round.

People forget that he challenged as hard as he did and kept Spieth honest.

He’s a prime contender.

In terms of being a winner here, you almost wish Sergio Garcia was one or two off the lead, so he didn’t have to ride on the pressure of holding a share of the lead going into the final round of the Masters.

Garcia led into the final round of the Open in 2007 and had a putt to win on the 18th, which came so, so close to going in.

He lost that day and, in many ways, for the last ten years since that loss to Padraig Harrington at Carnoustie, he’s been a player who has complained a great deal about breaks now going his way.

However, he’s now 37. He’s now a lot more patient, a lot more mature and maybe he’s finally ready to win a major.

What a feat it would be if he should do so on what would have been the 60th birthday of Seve Ballesteros.

He could win because he is putting as well, if not better, than he ever has.

Rickie Fowler has got a terrific short game, but his long game has been a bit errant.

But Fowler is a major champion in-waiting.

He won the Honda Classic just six weeks ago, he played well in Houston just last week, so he’s got the form.

He’s also got that short game which everybody say you need around Augusta. He’s in a great position.

He’s playing alongside Spieth, meaning we’ve got two great two-balls in the final two matches.

No player has ever won the Masters having made worse than a seven in the four rounds. Spieth shot a quadruple-bogey nine on the 15th hole on Thursday and trailed by 10.

It’s hard to know if Spieth is the favourite, even though he’s two behind, because of his record here.

He was runner-up in 2014 when he led in the final round, he triumphed in 2015, breaking several Masters records in the process and then he finished second last year having led by five strokes entering the back nine.

Spieth has led after 54 hole at the last three Masters or been in the share of the lead.

He says his strategy is to go all out and attack. However, he may not have to as he’s only two behind.

Spieth is in a real winning mindset right now.

You cannot rule out Adam Scott on three under. Scott has the wherewithal to win here and he did just that in 2013.

He’s putting well enough. Like Spieth, he started with a round of 75 and has followed up with rounds of 69 and 69.

He has to be seriously considered, as does Charl Schwartzel, who is on two under after a round of 68, which was one of the rounds of the day.

He won the Masters back in 2011, making four consecutive birdies to win when McIlroy imploded on the back nine.

There are other contenders and one of them might just be McIlory.

He created so many chances yesterday, mainly with his driver, but failed to secure makeable birdies on 11, 13 and 15.

Had he taken two of them, he would have been within four of the lead and in real striking distance.

But he got no momentum in the third round and he has the look of a player who might just need more competitive rounds of golf under his belt. He’s only played 17 competitive rounds and maybe is too far back.

The world number two probably needs a 64 or 65 - he said himself that he’ll need the round of his life to win.

It might happen, but it’s unlikely due to the quality of the men out front. .

With Rose, Garcia, Fowler and Spieth the last four men out on the course later, we’re in for another thrilling Sunday at the Masters.