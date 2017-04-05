The traditional US Masters Par 3 contest was called off on Wednesday for the first time in its 57-year history with heavy storms forecast in the Augusta area.

Twenty-six players started their rounds in the curtain-raiser event for the year's first major which starts on Thursday.

Former Masters champion Mike Weir of Canada fired a hole in one and moved joint top of the leaderboard on three under par after seven holes before organisers brought the players off the course.

Neither Rory McIlroy of Shane Lowry were in action today. Lowry will get his second outing at Augusta underway at 6.19pm Irish time on Thursday where he will play with Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood for the first two days of action.

Meanwhile, McIlroy, aiming to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam, tees off 22 minutes after Lowry, where he will be alongside Japan’s Hideto Tanihara and Spanish golfer Jon Rahm.

Monday's practice session was also called off and more heavy rain is forecast overnight.

Augusta National chairman Billy Payne said in a statement: "The safety of everyone on our grounds was the determining factor in our decision to close the course and cancel the par-three contest.

"We share in the disappointment of our patrons, but the safety of everyone on our grounds is always our primary concern."