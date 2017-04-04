Shane Lowry may have a few pucks ahead of the Masters but he won’t be putting his health at risk.

The Offaly man will tee off at the major on Thursday and is currently preparing in Georgia with his management team and members of his family.

Lowry revealed that he’s passing some of the downtime with a hurley but is running out of sliotars.

"It's something to do,” he said in the Irish Independent.

“I wouldn't be doing too much with it now; I wouldn't be trying to catch them (sliotars) or anything, just in case. I just smack it up and down the road.

"We burst one off the road and we've lost another one.

"We have only one left. If anyone coming over tomorrow could bring over a few, it would be great."

Maybe Mr. Lowry will look right down the road from the National to find the sliotars he needs. We're here for you. https://t.co/xxSymusNvv — Augusta GaelicSports (@AugustaGaelic) April 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Lowry also paid tribute to Kerry legend Colm Cooper who ended his inter-county career today.