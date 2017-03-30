Tiger Woods has yet to say whether he will return to action in next week's Masters, but the former world number one has been included in the interview schedule at Augusta National.

Woods said earlier this month he was "trying everything" to be fit for the first major of 2017 and is due to speak to the media at 1pm local time on Tuesday, according to a press release from tournament organisers.

The 41-year-old has not played competitively since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February due to back spasms.

Woods insisted he had not been in pain after an opening 77 in Dubai, but pulled out of what was just his third event since August 2015 before the second round.

His agent Mark Steinberg said at the time Woods was pleased it was a spasm, rather than the nerve pain caused by a back injury which required three operations in the space of 19 months.

However, a week later Woods also pulled out of the Genesis Open and Honda Classic and then cancelled his scheduled press conference at the former event, which benefits his foundation.

Woods, who won the last of his 14 major titles in 2008, has missed the Masters twice in the last three years.