England's Andrew 'Beef' Johnston is two shots off the lead heading into the final day of the Puerto Rico Open after a superb third round of 66.

Johnston carded six birdies and no bogeys at Coco Beach to reach 13 under par on a congested leaderboard which sees the top 25 players separated by just five strokes.

American Chris Stroud also did not drop a shot in his 67 to set the pace on 15 under, a shot ahead of compatriots DA Points and Bill Lunde.

Johnston was part of a six-way tie for fourth which includes former US Amateur champion Bryson DeChambeau and Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos, who delighted the home fans with four birdies in a row in his 69.

Johnston hit the headlines in April last year by winning his first European Tour title in the Spanish Open and admitting he could not wait to get home afterwards to "get hammered" with friends and family.

The 28-year-old Londoner has since become better known by his nickname "Beef" and exploited being flavour of the month by signing an endorsement deal with fast food chain Arby's.

However, the world number 100 insists he wants to remain famous for his exploits on the course rather than his facial hair and popularity with spectators, something which a first PGA Tour victory would go a long way to achieving.