Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power both look likely to miss the cut when play resumes at the weather-affected Puerto Rico Open.

Poor light brought an early end to the second round with American Bryson DeChambeau firing a seven-under round of 65 to hold a share of the lead on 11 under with compatriots D.A. Points and Bill Lunde, who had three holes to go when play was abandoned for the day.

The projected cut is three-under, with McDowell currently at two-under after successive rounds of 71.

Power will certainly not be playing any further part this weekend.

The Waterford man carded an opening round 69, and his round was temporarily held up at the 13th, before he eventually completed a round of 76 to go to one-over par.