Rory McIlroy raced up the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational following a flawless third-round 65 at Bay Hill in Orlando.

The Holywood man started the day off on one over par, 11 shots off the lead, however, by the time McIlroy posted his seven-under Saturday score, he was only two shots off the lead as Charley Hoffman dropped two shots early in his round.

McIlroy began the Florida event with a very disappointing three-over 74 on Thursday before getting one shot back with Friday's 71.

Make that 7. @McIlroyRory fires a 65 to jump up the leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/heoJaX0qLX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2017

However, starting early on Saturday, McIlroy grabbed two shots back on the front nine before sinking five birdies on the back nine, including three in a row from 10 to 12.

The four-time major winner wrapped up a sensational round of golf with two finishing birdies to take the clubhouse lead.

Rickie Fowler also made the most of the morning conditions and matched McIlroy's 65 to also move into contention going into Sunday's final round.

