Padraig Harrington is set to have a lengthy lay-off as he confirmed that he will undergo neck surgery to treat a trapped nerve.

The three-time major winner is set to be sidelined for eight to ten weeks following the procedure and is targeting a May return following rehabilitation.

Harrington took to Twitter to first apologise for missing this weeks Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando and followed up with the surgery confirmation.

"Sorry I'm missing out on honouring Arnold Palmer's legacy at the @APinv this week.But I'm going to have neck surgery on a trapped nerve," said Harrington on Twitter.

"Having surgery on a trapped nerve between C6 and C7. Looks like I'll be out for 8 to 10 weeks.Targeting a comeback at the Memorial in May."

The Dubliner had not qualified for this year's Masters, which takes place in April, however, all going well, the Stackstown golfer will be back for the Irish Open in July and will also be able to return to Royal Birkdale for The Open, the scene of his 2008 major win, where Harrington secured back-to-back Claret Jugs.

Speaking last month, Harrington had expressed concern about the potential timescale for his recovery.

"The only issue I have is if I delay surgery, thinking I'm getting better, and then I end up having to have surgery in May or something like that," he said.

"That would be a disaster to miss out on Birkdale and miss out on the PGA (Championship) as well, during the summer."

