Michael Hoey sat two off the lead halfway through his third round at the Indian Open, as the weather-affected tournament was suspended due to darkness.

The Northern Irishman carded consecutive 71s to sit on two-under at the start of the day's play, and two more birdies after 12 holes left him four-under overall, two off joint leaders Eddie Pepperell, SSP Chawrasia and Carlos Pigem.

Englishman Pepperell, defending champion Chawrasia and Spain's Pigem had all reached six-under par when play was halted at DLF Golf and Country Club.

Malaysia's Gavin Green was one stroke behind after chipping in for birdie on the 17th with the last shot of the day, with David Horsey and Hoey on four-under.

Meanwhile Scot Duncan Stewart picked himself up a BMW M3 after acing the fifth.

Pepperell had been one of 66 players forced to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning after more than four hours of play was lost over the first two days due to bad weather.

Presenting the first hole-in-one of the week...



The 26-year-old, who lost his card last season before regaining it at the qualifying school, played his remaining 16 holes in two under par to join SSP Chawrasia and Danny Chia in the halfway lead.

Chia then moved to the top of the leaderboard with a birdie on the first in round three, only to lose two balls on the second and run up a quintuple-bogey nine.

Pepperell followed five pars with a bogey on the sixth, but bounced back with birdies on the eighth and ninth to boost his chances of claiming a first European Tour title.

"I guess I can take confidence from what I've done," Pepperell said. "I managed to keep my form pretty good all day. I'll try to do that again (on Sunday).

"The greens are firm, the pin positions are tricky. The greens are like something you would find at Disneyland. It's difficult. The fairways are tight, there's no let-up. You need to hit good shot after good shot.

"I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing. I've got a game-plan."