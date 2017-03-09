Irish Olympian Seamus Power is in great shape after the first round of the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The Waterford man finished on five under, four shots off clubhouse leader Jim Herman following an eventful 18 holes at the PGA Tour event on the course ranked toughest on the tour outside of the majors.

Power hit two bogeys, five birdies and an incredible eagle in an impressive first round, that included a brilliant three on the par-four last to ensure he stayed in the mix.

American Herman played a flawless nine-under par 62 featuring nine birdies and no dropped shot to sit at the head of the field.

Russell Henley and Henrik Stenson are on minus seven, with James Hahn on six under.

The 29-year-old Power turned pro in 2011 and this is his first year on the PGA Tour, having secured his playing card last season.

He is currently ranked 318 in the world and ended up representing Ireland at last year’s Rio Games alongside Padraig Harrington after Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry all pulled out.

Speaking about his eagle, birdie run on 14 and 15 on Thursday, he said: “I hit a good drive on 14 and was right on the number for a three wood and happened to hit it very, very well.

“I thought I hit a pretty good shot on the next, but the greens are very firm. It trickled off the back and I chipped in so I got a little luck and I’ll take that.”