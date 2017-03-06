Dustin Johnson cemented his world number one ranking with a one-stroke victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship as Rory McIlroy had to settle for joint-seventh on a day of toil for the Irish golfer.

It was a nervy finale for Johnson in Mexico City who surrendered his lead, only to show composure down the home straight to take the win and a winner's cheque of $1.67m.

The American built a four-stroke advantage on the back nine before giving it all up to young Spaniard Jon Rahm at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

But Johnson, after back-to-back bogeys, avoided any further dropped shots in a three-under-par 68, tapping in at the last from a few inches.

He finished at 14-under 270 for his second consecutive victory, after winning at Riviera in California two weeks ago.

Johnson has now won 14 times on the PGA Tour, including four victories in World Golf Championships events.

McIlroy began the day one shot behind Johnson and two adrift overnight leader Justin Thomas, but had to settle for an even-round par of 71.

Dropped shots at three and seven didn’t help his cause and when Johnson faltered, McIlroy couldn’t get his own putting game together sufficiently to put pressure on those above him on the leaderboard and finished tied for seventh with Phil Mickelson and Brandt Snedeker on ten-under-par.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (66) birdied the last to claim second place on 13-under, while Rahm faded late to tie for third with Englishman Ross Fisher on 12-under.

Overnight leader Thomas faltered with a 72 to finish three strokes behind, equal fifth.