Rickie Fowler secured a return to the top 10 after winning the Honda Classic at Palm Beach.

The 28-year-old American carded a one-over-par 71 to finish four shots clear of the chasing pack on 12 under and claim a fourth PGA Tour title - his first in 18 months.

It was an eventful round for the Ryder Cup winner as he putted into a sprinkler head on the way to a bogey at the fourth and followed it up with a double bogey two holes later.

He recovered on the back nine, firing three birdies, and already had the tournament won by the time he bogeyed the final two holes.

Fowler, who moves up to ninth in the world rankings, told pgatour.com: "My putter saved me, I made some good putts. It was tough out there, I fought as hard as I could. A few of those putts that I made, if I don't make them I've got a pretty tight race.

"Moving forward, this is something I needed going into Augusta and I like where I'm at at the moment."

Ireland's Graeme McDowell finished in joint 14th on -4. The Ulsterman had to recover from a poor start in which he bogeyed the first two holes before he settled down and eventually signed for a round of 69.

Americans Morgan Hoffman and Gary Woodland were tied for second on eight under while Jhonattan Vegas had a day to remember as he climbed 46 places up the leaderboard with a six-under-par 64, which included a hole in one on the 15th.

Vegas was one of six men to finish on seven under as was England's Tyrrell Hatton, who had designs on a first PGA Tour win at the start of the day as he was second place, four shots behind Fowler.

However, three bogeys in the first seven holes killed off any hopes of a win and he eventually signed for a 72.