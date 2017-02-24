American duo Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan are the first-round leaders of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach.

Both men shot six-under-par 64 to take their place at the summit of the leaderboard, a shot clear of Martin Kaymer and Anirban Lahiri.

Gribble earned his place there after finishing with a back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18, bouncing back from his solitary bogey at 16, while Bryan fired seven birdies, including five on the front nine.

Bryan, who earned a career-best tied-fourth finish at the Genesis Open last week, said on pgatour.com: "(I'm) just kind of picking up where I left off.

"I was able to get the ball in the fairway with some of the tougher driving holes out there, and set up a couple good birdie opportunities."

Two-time major winner Kaymer ended with birdies in the final two holes while Indian Lahiri eagled the 18th to climb the leaderboard.

Seamus Power is best of the Irish on two under. His 68 included an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys.

Former Major winners Padraig Harrington and and Graeme McDowell both had double bogeys on their way to 72.

England's Ian Poulter is back on four-under, along with Rickie Fowler and five other men.