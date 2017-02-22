The Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort will host this year's Irish PGA Championship, which will take place at the Twin Oaks Championship Course in June.

The tournament has moved to a prime date in the golfing calendar, taking place from Thursday 22 June to Sunday 25 June and will feature a prize fund of €30,000.

Last year's event was won by Damien McGrane who edged out Simon Thornton by a shot after a tense back nine battle at the County Kildare venue.

The Kells man, who went on to top the PGA in Ireland Order of Merit, had long coveted the historic title and described himself as 'overwhelmed' when he finally collected the trophy.

Michael McCumiskey, Secretary PGA in Ireland said: “The Twin Oaks Championship course provided a wonderful test for our professionals last year and we are delighted that the 2017 Irish PGA Championship has returned to the Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort.”

The Irish PGA Championship has been staged since 1907 and has been won by golfing luminaries such as Fred Daly, Harry Bradshaw, Paul McGinley and Padraig Harrington.

The pre-tournament Pro-Am on Wednesday June 21 will be a key fundraising event for the Shabra Charity Foundation aiming to provide gene sequencing and DNA equipment for the Mater Hospital, which will cost €770,000 to install.