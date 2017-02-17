Padraig Harrington’s will feel more than vindicated by his late decision to take his place in the field for the Genesis Open in California after shooting a round of 67.

Harrington has been hampered by a shoulder problem in recent weeks, but looked in fine fettle as he carded five birdies and a lone bogey to reach four under par at Riviera Country Club.

A foggy start to the day delayed play by an hour, with American Sam Saunders seizing the early lead as he finished on seven under.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell, who is competing in his first PGA tournament of the year, were due to tee off later in the day.