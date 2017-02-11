Shane Lowry completed ten holes and picked up one shot to add to his first round of two under par at the fog-interrupted AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Offaly man is tied for 23rd alongside Seamus Power, who had two birdies and a bogey in his 12 holes, both seven shots behind leaders Jordan Spieith and Derek Fathauer.

Padraig Harrington sits on three over par after ten holes.

Spieth produced a birdie-fest to take a share of the lead as weather continues to cause disruption.

After completing the final two holes of his first round which was cut short by inclement weather on Thursday, the two-time major winner then fired eight birdies in his seven-under-par 65 to sit at the top of the leaderboard on 10 under after the second round.

He is joined by Fathauer at the summit after the American produced a blemish-free 64 through 17 holes when fog descended in California and wiped out the the rest of the day's play just after 4pm.

Spieth, playing on the Spyglass Hill course, went one under on holes 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 15 and 17 as he aims to claim a first PGA Tour win since May 2016.

World number one Jason Day is a shot back on nine under and he will fancy claiming the halfway lead when he completes the remaining six holes of his second round on Saturday.

Justin Rose is on one under with four holes to play as much of the field are forced to finish their second rounds on Saturday.

Each player and their celebrity partner plays one round at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsular Country Club over the first three days, with the leading 25 pro-am teams and top 60 professionals and ties returning for the final round at Pebble Beach on Sunday.