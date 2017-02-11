Danny Willett takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur as he looks to claim a first Tour title since victory at the Masters.

Englishman Willett went round in 67 for the second consecutive day to lead American David Lipsky by three shots and Frenchman Alexander Levy by a further stroke at Saujana Golf and Country Club.

Willett, 29, who finished second in the Race To Dubai rankings in 2016, is coming back to form after an early-season struggle and is now in pole position to secure his first victory since winning at Augusta National last April.

Niall Turner had a round to forget. The Cork man shot five over par having picked up five shots in his opening two rounds.

"It was up and down, I'd have taken a 67 at the start of the day, it spreads the top five or six guys out a bit more and further away," Willett said.

"I'm probably going to go hit a few and make a few little minor tweaks here and there and try to get the driver to where it has been most of the week.

"I'm not sure what will win it to be honest, it depends on if we pitch up and it's flat calm. I think there's a few guys that can go low if it's windy like this.

"One or two under par is a good knock out there so I think it all depends on the weather tomorrow."

Overnight leader Bernd Wiesberger is tied for fourth after enduring a difficult round of 73 which leaves him five shots off the lead.

Gregory Havret and Panuphol Pittayarat both carded rounds of 66 to join Wiesberger on 11-under.