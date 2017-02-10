Shane Lowry and Seamus Power both put in impressive opening rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and are currently just four shots off the clubhouse lead.

The Irish pair both carded contrasting rounds of 70 in California, while Pádraig Harrington found the going tougher, but a late flourish saw the three-time major winner settle for two-over-par 72.

The Irish trio were among the earlier finishers, with Americans Rick Lamb and Joel Dahmen, along with South Korea’s Seung-Yul Noh, leading the way at four-under-par with a number of players still on the course.

Lowry and Power both birdied the first, with the Clara man picking up three birdies and dropping three more by time he reached the 11th.

From there he sparked into life and birdied four of the following five holes.

A dropped shot on the final hole, the 543 yard par five, saw him finish level with Power who made most of his headway on the front nine, picking up shots at the first, second and seventh holes.

Harrington struggled from the outset and was three-over-par at the turn, but birdies at 15 and 18 saw him finish the day two-over-par.