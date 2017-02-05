Hideki Matsuyama secured the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona following a dramatic play-off victory over Webb Simpson at TPC Scottsdale.

Both players finished on 17 under par after Sunday’s final round with Simpson shooting seven under, before Matsuyama posted a five-under 66 to join the American in the shoot-out.

Four extra holes were needed before the Japanese golfer sunk the winning putt on the 17th green to take this year’s title.

Louis Oosthuizen finished in sole third place after posting a final round 65 to finish on 16 under par.

Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 16th on ten under after shooting a level par 72 in his final round.

The Offaly man started with eight straight pars, followed by three bogeys and three birdies in a mixed back nine.