Hideki Matsuyama secured the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona following a dramatic play-off victory over Webb Simpson at TPC Scottsdale.

Both players finished on 17 under par after Sunday’s final round with Simpson shooting seven under, before Matsuyama posted a five-under 66 to join the American in the shoot-out.

Four extra holes were needed before the Japanese golfer sunk the winning putt on the 17th green to take this year’s title.

Hideki Matsuyama has defended his title at the @WMPhoenixOpen!



He now has the most PGA TOUR wins by a Japanese player with 4!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/zsa0RmWPxu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2017

Louis Oosthuizen finished in sole third place after posting a final round 65 to finish on 16 under par.

Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 16th on ten under after shooting a level par 72 in his final round.

The Offaly man started with eight straight pars, followed by three bogeys and three birdies in a mixed back nine.