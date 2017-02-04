Shane Lowry shot an impressive 66 to move into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona.

The Offaly man shot his third successive sub-70 round to move into a tie for 12th place, six shots behind leader Byeong Hun An.

Lowry began his round at TPC Scottsdale with four birdies in a row and added a fifth on the par four eighth hole, before a mid-round slump saw the US Open runner-up drop two shots on the ninth and eleventh holes.

But Lowry bounced back with another birdie on 13 before making the most of the short par-four 17th to get to ten under for the tournament.

The Korean An leads Scotland’s Martin Laird by two shots with the field by two shots with a group of four two further back on 12 under, including the in-form Hideki Matsuyama.

Lowry will tee off with the late starters on Sunday and another bright start could see him move into the mix as he sits just two shots off third place.

The Offaly man had to settle for a par on the raucous 16th stadium hole, however, several lucky fans were rewarded with signed cans of Guinness from the jovial Lowry.