Graeme McDowell admits that golf has been “a bit of a grind” over the past few years but the 2010 US Open winner is very happy with where his game is at going into this week’s Dubai Desert Classic.

The Portrush man has spoken about his frustration as his golf world ranking plummeted over the past couple of years, but after a positive performance at the Qatar Masters last weekend, where the Portrush native finished inside the top 30, with three under-par rounds, McDowell is looking to bring that form into this week’s event in Dubai.

And the Ryder Cup star believes that the course set-up in Dubai will suit his accuracy game and not necessarily favour the bigger hitters on tour.

“It’s been a bit of a grind the last few years, playing frustrated and being in a rush trying to get back o where I want to be,” said McDowell, speaking to the European Tour.

“My goals are really simple, just to work hard and be calm and just enjoy my golf and get back to playing the game for what it is, a sport that I love.

“I’m real happy where I am at at this stage of the season and I am just trying to stay real patient this year and just trying to get back up the world rankings.

McDowell will play his opening round alongside 2016 Ryder Cup revelation, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters, and while the Portrush man will expect to be a long way off the driving distances of his playing partner, he believes that the course requires accuracy rather than length off the tee.

“You’re hitting across a lot of the fairways and very often, length is not of a massive premium,” explained McDowell.

“More accuracy [is needed] when you are picking your spots and finding these fairways when you are coming across them.

“And it gives you a lot of scoring opportunities with some short fours and reachable par fives, and some good risk and reward stuff like on 18.

“This golf course just has a really good balance and if you play well it can give you a bunch of birdies and if you don’t play well, it can find you out.”

And following the decent weekend in Doha, McDowell has been putting in the hard yards on the Dubai range, working on his accuracy and he believes that his game is 90 per cent there heading into tomorrow’s opening round.

“I’ve had a decent off season and I played well in Doha last week, my game is about 90 per cent there or thereabouts.

“I’ve done a lot of work on my driving this week and it is all about getting the ball in play as the rough is a little lusher this week, so there is a real premium for accuracy off the tee.”

And while Rory McIlroy has had to pull out of the tournament this week through injury, McDowell is under no illusion who the real star attraction is this week, with Tiger Woods playing at the Dubai event.

Woods returned to the PGA Tour last weekend following a lengthy absence through injury and this week, it won’t just be the Dubai spectators who will be anxious to see how the former world number one gets on as McDowell admits he will be keeping a watchful eye on Tiger’s progress.

“There’s always a great buzz about this event and I enjoy coming here year after year, especially with Tiger in the field. It’s just a pity that Rory is not here.

“There is a lot of great young players in the world now but Tiger is still Tiger and perhaps the greatest to ever play the game so we are all very keen to see how his game is. It’s great to have him back.”