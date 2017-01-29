Korea's Wang Jeunghun claimed his third European Tour title in less than a year after beating South Africa's Jaco van Zyl and Sweden's Joakim Lagergren in a play-off for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Greystones man Paul Dunne carded his worst 18 of the tournament - a level-par 72 - that left him nine-under overall in a tie for 21st.

Graeme McDowell finished with a flourish as his three-under 69 lifted him into tied 28th, a shot behind Dunne.

But it was all about the on-song Korean in Doha.

Wang, 21, birdied the first extra hole after Van Zyl three-putted for par from long range and Lagergren was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

The trio had finished tied on 16 under par after Wang, who won back-to-back events in Morocco and Mauritius last May, left a birdie putt to win inches short on the 72nd hole.

France's Michael Lorenzo-Vera had been tied for the lead after he eagled the 16th, only to three-putt the 17th from short range and then pull his second shot on the last into the water.

Lorenzo-Vera and South Africa's Thomas Aiken, who bogeyed the 17th, had to settle for a share of fourth place on 15 under, with England's Jordan Smith carding a closing 66 to finish a shot further back alongside Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello and Nacho Elvira.