Paul Dunne has work to do if he’s to claim a maiden European title as Jeung-Hun Wang pulled away from the pack with a scorching third-round 65 at the Qatar Masters.

Greystones man Dunne began the day just a shot off the leaders, but he slipped off the pace despite another solid two-under round of 70, which left him nine-under, six behind South Korean Wang.

Wang’s seven-under-par 65 lifted him to 15-under for the tournament, three clear of South Africa's Jaco van Zyl and Spaniard Nacho Elvira.

Graeme McDowell matched Dunne's 70 to jump to five-under heading for the final day's play.

Welshman Bradley Dredge, one of nine joint-leaders at the halfway stage, dropped back to 18th with a one-over 73, alongside veteran four-time major winner Ernie Els.

After his flawless round, Wang confirmed his liking for the breezy conditions and admitted he is beginning to fancy his chances of closing out victory.

"My irons and putting are really good this week, so I think I have a good chance to win," he said.

"I like this course. I like the wind, the green conditions."

After 54 holes:



🇰🇷 -15 Wang

🇿🇦 -12 Van Zyl

🇪🇸 -12 Elvira

🇿🇦 -11 Aiken



Recap: https://t.co/RnFzEgEFdm pic.twitter.com/26YpqMTNAr — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 28, 2017

