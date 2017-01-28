Tiger Woods has missed the cut in his first PGA Tour tournament in almost 18 months.

The former world number one exits the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego after finishing his first two rounds on a total four over, four shots adrift of the projected cut.

The damage was done on the opening day as a wayward back nine on the more testing South Course left him at four over and he was unable to claw any shots back on the North Course during the second round as his two birdies were cancelled out by bogeys on three and 12.

Woods has undergone two back operations since his last regular tour appearance in August 2015. After a long lay-off he finally returned to tournament play at last month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but his rustiness was evident over the opening two rounds and he will not be around for the weekend action.

A triple bogey on the fourth hole (his 13th) meant Shane Lowry finished one over for the day on 73 but made the cut on level par overall.

Seamus Power (+2) Padraig Harrington (+4) both miss out.