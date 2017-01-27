Paul Dunne remains very much in the hunt for European Tour glory at the half-way stage of the Qatar Masters in Doha.

The Greystones man posted a second consecutive under-par round in the Qatar capital and sits just one shot off the lead, which is currently held by a group of six players, including overnight leader Finland’s Mikko Korhonen.

Dunne opened on Thursday with a five-under par 67 and followed it up on Friday with a flurry of late birdies to finish two under for the day and seven under for the tournament.

The benign opening-day conditions were replaced by a strengthening breeze in Doha on Friday and Dunne played the front nine in level par, posting nine straight pars.

Dunne then attacked the perceived easier back nine and was rewarded with birdies on the 10th and 11th, however, the former Walker Cup star handed back the two shots on the 12th and 13th to return to level par for the day.

But just when it looked like Dunne was losing ground to the leading bunch, the 24-year-old secured a birdie on the par-four 16th and finished off in style with another birdie on the par-five 18th hole.

Graeme McDowell is currently playing his second round and has reached the turn on five under, one over for the day.

