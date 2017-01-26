Graeme McDowell was true to his word by claiming the early lead at this week’s Qatar Masters, the Portrush man shooting 66 in his opening round in the Middle East.

The 2010 US Open winner spoke in the build-up to this tournament about rediscovering the form which saw him land his maiden major, while getting as high as number four ranked player in the world.

And the Ryder Cup star backed it up on the opening day in Qatar as he raced to an early lead, before finishing on six under, posting an impressive 66 in Doha.

Starting on the back nine, McDowell opened with three consecutive birdies, before adding three more to turn on six under par.

And the 10-time European Tour winner added another birdie on the second hole, his 11th, to get to seven under par, at that stage, enjoying a four-shot lead on the field.

However, McDowell’s only blemish on his card arrived on his 16th hole, before two final pars saw him take the clubhouse lead on six under par.

"First round and tournament of the year and to birdie 10, 11, 12 was a special way to start and certainly got me in a very relaxed frame of mind," McDowell told reporters.

"It was nice to keep building and keep hitting good shots but there is a long way to go. There are lots of good players here and I'll definitely keep the head down and hope to keep playing well.

"It's always been one of those courses that appealed to me on a lot of levels. Conditions being tougher, I typically play tough courses well and to go out and post a low one this morning was a nice start to proceedings.

"I felt good on the greens, my iron play was very good and I got the ball in play mostly off the tee. It's only round one but I liked the way I felt out there."

Subsequently, Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and England's Nathan Kimsey joined the Irishman at the top of the leaderboard, also posting 66, while five players sit one shot off the lead, including former Irish Open winner Simon Dyson.

Paul Dunne is the only other Irish golfer in the field and currently sits on level par after four holes played. The Greystones man also started his round on the back nine.