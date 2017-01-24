Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return at WGC Mexico Championship in March.



The world number two has been struggling with a rib injury he sustained at the South Africa Open this month and will miss the Genesis Open and Honda Classic tournaments.



He has already missed the Abu Dhabi Championship and on Monday pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic.



Now the Northern Irishman is aiming to return at the joint European-PGA Tour event in Mexico on March 2, more than six weeks after his last appearance, when he finished runner-up in the BMW South Africa Open after losing a play-off to England's Graeme Storm on January 15.

Following tests after the end of the tournament, it was confirmed McIlroy had suffered a stress fracture of a rib and was advised to rest.

The year's first major, the Masters, tees off five weeks after his projected comeback.



"I'm trying to get back for Mexico," McIlroy told FOX Sports. "That's my timetable for return. I could probably get back before that. For example, if I were to play Honda (the Honda Classic in late February) and then go straight to Mexico, I would be playing two weeks in a row.



"I'd like to ease my way back in gently. Mexico is the perfect time to return because it's four rounds, there's no cut. I can see how everything feels. I have a week off after that.



"All signs pointed towards Mexico being the one I could come back to and be 100 percent comfortable at. Hopefully it will work out that way and that's when I'm back."