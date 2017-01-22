Hudson Swafford has won the CareerBuilder Challenge in California, while Seámus Power climbed the leaderboard in the final round with a 69.

American journeyman Swafford birdied three of the last four holes to clinch his first PGA Tour title by one shot at the $5.8 million event.



Two strokes off the pace going into the final round on the hosting Stadium Course, Swafford fired a sparkling five-under-par 67 in overcast conditions to hold off a late challenge by third-round leader Adam Hadwin of Canada.



Swafford, who also produced good form last week to tie for 13th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, picked up shots at the 15th, 16th and 17th to move one stroke clear of a congested leaderboard before comfortably parring the last to post a 20-under total of 268.

Waterford man Power began the tournament with a 67 and followed that with a 70 in the second round.

His chances of victory diminished greatly after carding a round of 71 in round three to lie on eight under par, nine shots behind then leader Hadwin.

However, Power re-grouped today and climbed to a tie of 21st with a 69 courtesy of birdies at 7, 11, 13, 15 and 16, marred only by a double bogey at 10.